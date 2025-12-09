For the last few months, Candace Owens has been raising suspicions about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The theories keep expanding - Turning Point, Israel, the FBI, the military, his own security team.

I’ve stayed silent because I wanted to actually do the work before speaking. And because the volume of content she’s producing makes it nearly impossible to keep up. By the time you examine one suspicion, five more have appeared.

That’s Brandolini’s Principle: it takes far more energy to evaluate a claim than to make one.

But I sensed a lack of rigor in Candace’s analysis.

So I started digging.

I found that some of the suspicions that sound most damning have mundane explanations that Candace isn’t exploring.

So I spent 20+ hours examining 5 specific suspicions - the hospital claims, the ambulance, the FBI leadership changes, the scheduling, the vest.

Part 1 is the analysis. I’m not here to tell you what to believe. I’m here to show you the other side of the argument - the side that’s being strawmanned or skipped entirely.

1:17 - Why I Can’t Address Everything (Brandolini’s Principle)

3:03 - Claim 1: The Hospital Claims

4:39 - The HIPAA Lockout Hypothesis

8:29 - Claim 2: The Ambulance

11:44 - Claim 3: FBI Leadership Changes

13:43 - Claim 4: Hospital CEO Change

15:03 - Claim 5: The Scheduling

17:42 - The Bulletproof Vest

19:56 - Synthesis: Which Hypothesis Requires Fewer Assumptions?



In Part 1, I walked through specific suspicions and offered the explanations Candace isn’t exploring.

If you want to practice this kind of thinking yourself - how to spot motivated reasoning, how to steelman both sides, how to sort valid suspicions from invalid ones - that’s what Clear Thinker Academy is for.

In Part 2, I go deeper on methodology - the patterns that should make you cautious about any investigation conducted this way. The livestream trap. Emotional capture. The motivated reasoning cycle. And two philosophical razors that will help you think clearly long after you’ve forgotten this video.

Part 2 is for paid subscribers.