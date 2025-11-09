Below is a compilation of my videos attempting to clarify misunderstandings of the essence of what Charlie Kirk was saying, especially about racial topics.

I thought I was done talking about this. Then, a few days ago, I saw an Instagram video claiming that Charlie Kirk’s statements about black pilots was racist.

I realized: no, the work is far from finished.

So I’m putting these videos all in one place - as an easy reference, and so if you feel unclear or want to help others understand, you have a resource to point them to. I’ve also included YouTube links for convenience.

I’ll keep this post up to date with future videos I make.

Why This Matters

Charlie Kirk’s death was a tragedy. But the work he was doing is unfinished, and the message he was delivering is still profoundly misunderstood.

These videos aren’t about defending Charlie’s reputation. They’re about clarifying principles that are bigger than any one person - principles that matter more now than ever.

What Charlie Was Really Arguing

I can’t read Charlie’s mind, but here’s what I understood from his message:

Charlie was arguing for moving beyond racialized thinking. He saw that American society had become tribalized along racial lines - and that in some areas, we were replacing one double standard with another. Where blacks were once placed below whites, now whites were being placed morally below blacks. He saw that racialized policies whose stated goal was equality were actually sowing more racial division.

He was calling for true equality. Egalitarian principles - clear, universal standards that apply to everyone equally.

Like me, Charlie didn’t seem to particularly enjoy talking about race. Frankly, it’s one of the least intellectually stimulating topics I speak on.

But it’s necessary in a society obsessed with race to talk about race - to correct perceptions about it in order to move past it.

Why These Ideas Get Misunderstood

Because Charlie communicated some of these ideas in an unusually honest way - in ways that challenged prevailing narratives - they were uncomfortable for people to hear.

And when someone communicates something new and provocative, our default is to shoot the messenger rather than grapple with the message.

That’s what happened to Charlie.

Often, we need to hear a message several times before it finally clicks.

A Request

These videos take many hours for me to make because I care about every single word - I want to bring both clarity and humanity. I understand these topics are emotionally provocative, and emotions cloud clear thinking, so I take time to find the right words.

So I encourage you: don’t just watch these and move on.

Consider watching them several times until you really get what’s actually being said here - until you can communicate it directly yourself.

Sharing Charlie’s words is powerful. Sharing my videos helps. But if we can all understand what is being said well enough to say it in our own words, that will cause a revolution in consciousness.

This kind of critical thinking - learning to separate message from messenger, to spot logical fallacies, to resist tribal thinking - is exactly what I teach in Clear Thinker Academy. If you want to develop these skills systematically, check it out here,

In our short-form culture, we react to videos before we even understand what’s being said. We all need to learn to slow down and really process information rather than constantly consuming more.

The messenger is gone.

But the mission lives on.



1. “Charlie Kirk Didn’t Even Believe in Race” Charlie argued that race is a social construct without precise biological basis, consistently pushing against racial policies while critics called him a white supremacist - yet he was fighting to destroy the very concept that enabled racism. YouTube.

2. “Why Charlie Kirk Said the Civil Rights Act Was a Mistake” AOC claimed Charlie opposed Black Americans’ right to vote, but his actual argument was that vague language in the 31-page law created loopholes now being exploited to justify men in women’s sports and racial discrimination in college admissions. YouTube.

3. “Charlie Kirk Speaks About Black Pilots” Charlie’s statement “If I see a Black pilot, I hope he’s qualified” sparked fury - but the full context shows he was explaining how race-conscious hiring policies create rational doubt about whether anyone was selected for merit or demographics. YouTube

4. “Charlie Kirk Said Black Women Are Less Intelligent” This is misleading. Charlie said four specific black women “do not have the brain processing power to be taken seriously” - it was abrasive, emotionally unintelligent, and his delivery undermined his actual point: that these particular individuals were elevated by affirmative action policies rather than merit, not that black women as a group lack intelligence. YouTube.

5. “Did Charlie Kirk Advocate for Stoning Gays?” Stephen King told 25 million people Charlie believed gay people should be stoned to death, but Charlie was actually making a point about selective scripture quoting - King later apologized, but most people never saw the correction. YouTube.