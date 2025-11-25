Trump just signed a bill forcing the release of the Epstein files. If you’re confused about what’s actually going on, you’re not alone.

In this video, I break down the semantic confusion, the timeline, and steel man both sides of the debate.



Part 1:

Most people watching this story are engaging in motivated reasoning - forming a conclusion first, then cherry-picking evidence to justify it. Clear thinking works the other way around.

Two principles that help:

Occam’s Razor: The simplest explanation is usually correct. Before assuming a complex conspiracy, ask whether incompetence or political calculation explains the same facts.

Hanlon’s Razor: Incompetence is more common than malevolence. “Tone-deaf and stubborn” explains a lot of behavior people are interpreting as “guilty and hiding something.”

This video isn’t meant to tell you what to think. It’s meant to help you think.

One more theory I didn’t address: Trump masterminded everything and this was his plan all along.

I’d assign this around 5% probability.

It’s low because it contradicts Occam’s Razor - in general the simplest explanations are the most likely. This is the most complex explanation:

It requires believing that Trump:

1. Was willing to lose support from his base as part of a master plan

2. Considers the Epstein files a higher priority than tariffs, immigration, and foreign policy (since this dominated the news cycle for months)

3. Needed Congress to pass a bill to release files he already has access to as President

