Clear Thinker

Clear Thinker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JeannetteH's avatar
JeannetteH
2d

I would suggest two books, in addition to the Bible, for you to check out:

1. Killing Jesus, Bill O'Reilly. A fact based account of the life of the historical man.

2. Mere Christianity, CS Lewis. A summary of Christianity by a man who was once an atheist.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Susanna Hunter Lavallee's avatar
Susanna Hunter Lavallee
2d

I have hit the knees of my heart in a sincere & powerful prayer to Jesus for you! Jesus says you will find Him...IF

IF you seek Him and serk Him with all your heart.

Scott Adams, creator of the comic Dilbert and author, who recently passed of cancer - finally concluded at the end of his earthly life announced his conclusion that Jesus is real and embraced a better late than never relationship with Jesus.

I rejoice! Jesus is real. Most religions, people die for their God...my God - Jesus Lord of all creation DIED for me. Painfully. Took my sin, forgave me and gave me new and eternal life in Him.

I am called to pray ...i will be praying often & fervently for you. Jesus loves you. Created you. Dird for you. He wants to give you a new life in Him if you ask and ask for forgiveness and He will instantly. Without hesitation.

Please keep your journey posts coming.

Lord bless you!!!!

Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kaizen Asiedu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture