Lately, I’ve been feeling a pull toward the teachings of Jesus.

To be honest with you, I’m not sure where it’s coming from. Two years ago, before I started talking about politics, I didn’t expect to be pulled toward politics either. Now you’re seeing the result of answering that call. So I’m just following my curiosity and bringing you along with me.

Maybe it’s a pull toward the deepest possible meaning and purpose. If it is, I’m certainly not alone.

We’re in a real crisis of meaning in the West, and it’s hitting at the same time as everything else. AI is upending what work and consciousness even mean. The geopolitical order is being rewritten. Mental health is in freefall. Birth rates are in decline. Relationships between men and women are more confused than they’ve been in generations. To name a few.

When everything is shifting, people want something that feels solid.

Bible reading in America hit a 25-year low in 2024 — and then something shifted. 2025 marked a 21-year high for Bible sales in the U.S., with 19 million copies sold — double the number sold in 2019. Weekly Bible reading among U.S. adults surged 12 points in a single year, with younger men leading the charge.

Part of that surge came after Charlie Kirk’s assassination last September — Bible purchases spiked 36% that month compared to the year before. His death shook a lot of people, and it clearly sent many of them searching. (If you missed my series on Charlie Kirk’s impact and what the right needs to learn from his legacy, you can find it here.)

But this isn’t a political post. It’s a personal one.

My experience with religion growing up was, like for a lot of people in my generation, kind of the opposite of compelling. I was essentially taught a fairy tale and told to believe it, or else eternal damnation. As you might imagine, that had the opposite of the intended effect, and it led me toward atheism as a teen. From there, I drifted into a New Age “spiritual” phase. And now, as an adult, I want to approach the direct teachings of Jesus himself through a new lens — to see what’s actually there if I look at it honestly.

I can’t make any commitments about where I’ll end up. To be honest, it’s uncomfortable to even talk about faith publicly because I don’t want to create expectations from my audience about where this goes. What I can say is: I do want to believe. Who doesn’t want to believe in a message of eternal salvation? But I also want it to make sense. I’m trying to make sense of it.

And I have to be honest: there’s a real chance I work through all of this and conclude it’s not for me. Intellectual honesty requires holding that possibility open. I can’t promise you a destination. I can only promise you that the process will be honest.

I also think this is a genuinely useful exercise. Just like I’ve tried to do with politics and current events, I want to apply clear thinking and an evidence-based approach to religion. My hope is that for believers, this can offer rational support for what you already hold. For the curious but skeptical, maybe it can address some of that skepticism — turn a leap of faith into something closer to a step. And for those of different faiths or no faith at all, maybe it offers understanding of what I’m exploring, even if not agreement.

I’m not here to preach. I’m following my curiosity and seeing where it leads.

The political commentary isn’t going anywhere — I’ll keep doing what I do. But these explorations into other things that matter to me will be woven through it.

And if you want to hear more about my personal journey — why I went from atheist to Christ-curious — I talked about it on Easter Sunday.

More to come. Thanks for being here.