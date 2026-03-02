One would hope that at `least when it’s America versus a government that massacres its citizens, we’d see an equal level of scrutiny applied to both sides.

Instead, we see Western media choosing a side - and it’s not the West’s.

The double standard isn’t new.

In October 2023, Hamas - which is funded by Iran’s government, the Islamic Republic - claimed Israel bombed al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, killing 500 people.

The media erupted, headlines across the world blamed Israel. Politicians rushed to condemnation.

It turned out the explosion was most likely caused by a misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that hit the hospital parking lot - not the hospital itself. The death toll was closer to 100-300, not 500. U.S., British, and French intelligence all concluded Israel was not responsible. Human Rights Watch said an Israeli airstrike was “highly unlikely.”

But by the time the correction came, the damage was done. The narrative had already been set.

This is not an accident. This is a pattern.

A hostile regime or terrorist organization makes a claim. Western media amplifies it instantly. Caveats get buried in paragraph eight. The emotional impact of the headline does its work before any verification catches up.

And then, quietly, the story gets revised - but the revision never as viral as the first report.

An Empire of Lies

To understand why this pattern keeps working, you have to understand what the Islamic Republic actually is.

Iranians burn the US flag while celebrating the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. - Source, Sky News

They don’t have aircraft carriers. They don’t have stealth bombers. They don’t have the industrial base, the technological infrastructure, or the institutional capacity to match the United States on a conventional battlefield.

And that’s not a coincidence.

Building genuine military power - the kind the U.S. possesses - requires all the things that make great civilizations functional: robust markets, productive citizens, stable institutions, the rule of law, meritocracy.

These are the fruits of great societies.

The Islamic Republic produces bitter fruits: chaos, oppression, tyranny.

A government that massacres its own people doesn’t attract the best engineers.

A theocracy that executes women for showing their hair doesn’t build cutting-edge defense systems.

A regime that the vast majority of its own population rejects doesn’t generate the social cohesion required to sustain real power.

So what do they have?

Access to the one battlefield where none of that matters: information.

This is called asymmetric warfare - and it predates the internet. Asymmetric warfare is what groups and regimes resort to when they can’t win through might of arms.

They don’t invade countries head-on.

They fly planes into buildings.

They fund proxy militias.

They operate in shadows, because the light would expose how weak they actually are.

The information age just gave these tactics a new arena.

The Islamic Republic uses bots to amplify narratives online. It uses state media to control stories domestically and export propaganda internationally.

It circulates AI-generated images and unverified casualty claims designed to do one thing: guilt-trip the West into seeing itself as the villain.

Their most powerful weapon is a headline.

And it works.

In part because Western media applies minimal skepticism to claims from the Islamic Republic while applying maximum skepticism to claims from its own governments.

If you understood what the Islamic Republic was - if you understood that deception is their core competency, that every public statement is calculated to manipulate, that the information space is their primary theater of war - you would approach every claim they make with deep skepticism.

Instead, our media elevates their claims to the headline, without skepticism that they apply to Trump’s claims.

We Are Not the Same

This needs to be said clearly, because too many people are afraid to say it.

America, with all its problems, is not the Islamic Republic.

Yes, we have a tiny minority of people like Jeffrey Epstein who participate in the abuse of women and children.

In the Islamic Republic, that is a canonical view.

Their founding leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, wrote that a man may “touch his wife out of lust, even if she is an infant.” He specified that intercourse is permitted once she turns nine.

Khamenei at Coming-of-Age Ceremony for Girls - Source: United States Institute of Peace

To them having sex with children is canon, not crime.

Here, pedophilia is present and exceptionally rare. There, it is normalized.

Here, American citizens sometimes get tragically killed in heat-of-the-moment encounters where both citizens and law enforcement acted improperly - and those events spark national outrage, investigations, Congressional hearings, and reform.

There, tens of thousands of people were intentionally massacred for protesting.

Security forces were ordered to target heads and torsos. Wounded protesters were executed in hospital beds.

And the government shut down the internet so no one would find out.

We are not the same. And we need the courage to say so.

You will know a tree by its fruits. And certain fruits are sweeter than others.

All men are created equal.

We have fundamentally the same hardware.

But culture is software. And some software is old, ineffective, and prone to viruses.

The Islamic Republic’s ideology is a virus.

And that’s why leaders of moderate Muslim nations want them gone.

That’s why the leader of Saudi Arabia urged the U.S. years ago to eliminate them, and “cut off the head of the snake”.

When we struck Iran, they didn’t just retaliate against us - they attacked Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other moderate Muslim nations. Their own neighbors.

Countries that want nothing to do with them - not because of Islam, but because of what the Islamic Republic has done to Islam.

Even moderate Muslims reject the Islamic Republic. That should tell you everything.

America is the only country with both the capability and the guts to take a morally clear stance and say: enough.

These people don’t get to lead.

This ideology doesn’t get to be treated as a legitimate participant in the international community.

The War You Don’t Know You’re In

“It’s almost like [Chinese company Bytedance] recognize[s] that technology’s influencing kids’ development, and they make their domestic version a spinach TikTok, while they ship the opium version to the rest of the world,” says Tristan Harris. - 60 Minutes, CBS

What most people miss when they worry about World War III is that a world war is already happening. It’s just being fought with misinformation instead of missiles.

On one side: America and its allies. On the other: an axis of authoritarian regimes — Iran, Russia, and China - who have been waging information warfare against the West for years.

Russia ran systematic disinformation campaigns during the 2016 U.S. election.

China’s National Intelligence Law compels any Chinese citizen to cooperate with state intelligence - and they’ve been caught stealing advanced research from American universities.

Their version of TikTok limits kids to 40 minutes of educational content per day. Ours doesn’t. When asked what they want to be when they grow up, Chinese kids say “astronaut.” American kids say “influencer.”

Whether China is intentionally propagandizing us, or just protecting their own, the impact is clear.

Iran shut down the internet to hide a massacre, then turned it back on to broadcast propaganda to the very countries it’s trying to destabilize.

These regimes understand something most Americans don’t: in the 21st century, you don’t need to win on the battlefield if you can win in the narrative.

You don’t need to beat America militarily.

You just need Americans to beat themselves - to lose faith in their own institutions, to distrust their own government more than hostile foreign powers, to see themselves as the villain in every story.

And the media - whether through ideology, incompetence, or the perverse incentives of the attention economy - is helping them do it. For free.

After Iraq’s WMDs, skepticism of the U.S. government was earned.

The American government did lie.

And a free press should hold its own government to a high standard. That instinct is what makes democracy work.

But skepticism requires consistency.

You can’t hold one side to the highest standard of evidence while giving the other a blank check on credibility - especially when that other side just killed thousands of its own citizens in the streets.

The Moral Inversion

Beneath the media’s double standard is a deeper problem. It’s philosophical.

Over the past decade, a particular moral framework has taken root in Western institutions: power equals guilt.

If you’re powerful, you’re suspect. If you’re less powerful, you’re righteous. The strong are always oppressors. The weak are always victims.

This framework doesn’t distinguish between a democracy that abides by laws, however imperfectly, and a theocratic dictatorship that shoots children in the streets.

It doesn’t distinguish between a country where you can protest the government and a country where protesting gets you massacred. It flattens everything into a single equation: America is powerful, therefore America is wrong.

This is how you get moral inversion - where the Islamic Republic, a regime that has killed somewhere between 7,000 and 36,000 of its own citizens since January, that has arrested over 30,000 women for refusing to wear hijabs, that executes protesters after show trials - somehow receives less media scrutiny than the American president.

Think about what that means.

Imagine if Trump sent the National Guard into Minneapolis and killed thousands of people protesting ICE deportations. The coverage would be apocalyptic

But when the Islamic Republic does exactly that - and worse - the media covers it in careful language.

Casualty figures are “disputed.” The internet blackout designed to hide a massacre is treated as a reporting obstacle rather than evidence of deliberate atrocity.

And then, when that same regime makes unverified claims about a school bombing, those claims lead the evening news.

Trump talks loud. He’s combative. He pushes the edge of norms. Khamenei killed in the darkness. Behind internet blackouts. Behind media bans.

And somehow, the loud talker was treated as the greater threat.

See the Weapon

A nation that believes it is fundamentally evil will not fight to defend itself. A nation that believes its own government is always lying will believe any alternative - even propaganda from a theocratic dictatorship that canonizes child marriage.

That’s the endgame of information warfare. Not to convince you that the Islamic Republic is good. Just to convince you that America is no better.

And once you believe that - once you conflate “all hardware is the same” with “all software is the same” - you’ve already surrendered.

Because you’ll never fight to defend something you believe is evil.

But we are not the same.

Iranians across the world are celebrating right now, and rightly so.

They know exactly who the bad guys are.

Maybe it’s time we listened to them.

