Clear Thinker

Clear Thinker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul J Ley's avatar
Paul J Ley
2d

Well written, thank you.

Reply
Share
Peter Bovey's avatar
Peter Bovey
2d

Thank you, Kaizen, for looking critically at many of these issues that keep coming up. I have tended to lean left in my political thinking, but I’ve come to realize, often agreeing with your synopsis that the far left makes up as many stories as they claim the right leaning news outlets do. Critical thinking matters and hearing the actual actions of both sides calms the flames of discord, anger, and reactionary behavior. Thank you for your insights.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kaizen Asiedu
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kaizen Asiedu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture