You - trying to stay quiet when people talk about politics.

Today is Thanksgiving. For a lot of you, that means sitting across from family members who voted differently than you did. Maybe you’re dreading it. Maybe you’re already rehearsing arguments in your head.

Before you do that, let me share some things I’ve learned about having these conversations without losing people you love.

1. Stop Trying to Win

This is the most important thing I can tell you.

Most people walk into political conversations trying to convert the other person. They’re not actually curious. They’re not interested in connection. They’re just trying to look good: to themselves, to the people around them, or to some imaginary audience keeping score.

Here’s the problem: unless you’ve mutually agreed to have a debate - if you’re trying to win, you’re going to lose.

Even if you’re logically correct - even if you demolish their argument - you lose the ability to connect.

I’ve experienced this myself.

It can end relationships.

And honestly? If you “win” the argument but lose a lifelong relationship, that’s not winning.

That’s losing.

This doesn’t mean you should withhold your beliefs or be dishonest.

But the truth delivered from a place of self-righteousness lands very differently than the truth delivered without attachment to it being accepted.

Before you engage, get honest with yourself: Why am I even having this conversation? Is it because you’re genuinely curious?

Or because you’re so confident you know the truth that you need to convert this person?

Feel free to have the conversation for whatever reason you want. But know that if you’re looking to convert someone, it’s probably going to backfire.

2. Get Clear on the Intention

Before jumping into a charged conversation, figure out what you actually want out of it. If you find yourself already in the middle of one, you can pause and ask: “Hey, before we go any further - what’s the goal here? Are we curious about each other’s views, or is this a debate?”

This sounds simple, but it completely changes the dynamic.

Most conversations fail because people rush into them without thinking about what they’re actually doing. One person thinks they’re having a curious exchange. The other thinks they’re fighting for truth.

No wonder it blows up.

Getting aligned on intention saves a lot of unnecessary damage.

3. Lead with Curiosity, Not Conclusions

If there’s one principle that underlies everything else on this list, it’s this: curiosity is the cure.

Most people enter these conversations with their conclusions already formed. They’re not listening to understand - they’re listening to respond. They’re waiting for an opening to say what they were already going to say.

Try something different. Actually get curious about how this person arrived at their view. Ask questions. Explore. You might learn something. At minimum, you’ll make the other person feel heard - which is often the only thing they actually wanted in the first place.

4. Questions Are More Powerful Than Statements

Here’s a tactical version of that last point: when you’re in a heated exchange, ask questions instead of making statements.

One of my favorites: “Can you define what you mean by that?”

People throw around words like “fascist” and “communist” and “racist” and “hateful” all the time. Sometimes they’re just emotional shorthand - the person hasn’t actually thought about what they mean. When you ask for a definition, two things happen: either they clarify and you understand them better, or they realize they don’t actually know what they mean.

Either way, you’ve moved the conversation forward without attacking anyone.

Other good questions:

“Where did you get that information?”

“Can you be more specific?”

“What would change your mind on this?”

For Clarity & Precision:

“Against what baseline?” (when seeing statistics that might be cherrypicked)

“How did you come to that conclusion?”

For Active Listening & De-escalation:

“Could you repeat back what you just heard me say, just to make sure we’re on the same page?”

“Can we just talk about what I’m saying right now?” (when they lump you into a group or make things personal)

For Balanced Perspective:

“What do you think the strongest counterargument to what you said is?”

“Have you considered [alternative perspective]?”

Questions expose gaps naturally, without you having to point them out aggressively.

5. Demonstrate Active Listening

This one’s almost embarrassingly simple, but almost nobody does it.

When someone finishes talking, repeat back what they said: “So what I’m hearing is...” Then summarize their point.

That’s it. That’s the whole technique.

It sounds basic, but it transforms conversations. It signals that you’re actually paying attention. It builds rapport. It makes people feel heard. And honestly, a lot of the time, people aren’t even fighting about logic - they just want to feel listened to.

It also gives you a chance to make sure you’re actually on the same page before you respond. You’d be surprised how often two people are talking completely past each other because they have different meanings for the same words.

6. Steelman Their Argument

Steelmanning is the practice of making someone’s argument as well - or even better - than they can.

Contrast this with strawmanning, which is what typically happens in politics. People misrepresent each other’s views, then attack the distorted version. Think about how it feels when someone does that to you. It feels like shit. It makes you defensive. It makes you less open to anything they say next.

Steelmanning does the opposite. When you fairly represent someone’s position - when you show that you actually understand why a reasonable person might believe what they believe - you earn the right to disagree.

This is something I try to do in every video I make. I think it’s a big reason the videos resonate with people. I’m not attacking twisted versions of arguments. I’m addressing the real thing.

7. Agree Before You Disagree

Before you share where you differ, establish where you agree.

Many people struggle to do this at all.

They set up a false binary where one person has to be completely wrong and the other completely right.

But that’s rarely how it works. And when conversations feel zero-sum like that, egos get invested.

Suddenly it’s not even about the policies or principles anymore - it’s about saving face.

Avoid this by acknowledging the merits of their points first. Something like: “I actually think you’re right about X. Where I see it differently is Y.”

Two of people’s favorite words in the English language are “you’re right.” Feel free to use them liberally.

8. Call Out Ad Hominem (Gently)

Ever been in a conversation where suddenly it’s not about the point anymore - it’s about you? They’re not addressing your argument; they’re attacking your character, your intelligence, your motives.

This is called an ad hominem, and you can disarm it by naming it: “Hey, it feels like you’re talking about me rather than the point I’m making. Is that your intention?”

Often people don’t mean to make it personal. They don’t even realize they’re doing it until you call it out. This gives them a chance to course-correct without it turning into a fight.

And obviously - avoid doing this yourself. The moment conversations get personal, they get combative. Once that happens, nobody’s learning anything.

9. You Don’t Have to Talk About It

This might be the most liberating tip on the list: you don’t owe anyone a political conversation.

It doesn’t make you a coward to not want to engage. These conversations are charged. Many people don’t enjoy them. You’re allowed to set a boundary.

I remember once at a family funeral, a relative I’d met maybe once in my life brought up politics. I could tell immediately he wasn’t curious - he’d heard I was planning to vote for Trump and felt the need to lecture me.

So I said: “Just to be clear - are you interested in having a conversation, or is this you trying to change my mind? Because if it’s the former, I’m totally open to it. If it’s the latter, I’d rather not do this right now.”

He dropped it immediately.

10. End with Gratitude

If you actually have a real conversation - especially if you set it up intentionally and kept things civil - end it with some appreciation.

Most people are extremely uncomfortable with political conversations. It’s a personal risk to even engage honestly. Acknowledging that goes a long way.

Something simple: “Hey, thank you for being willing to talk about this. I really appreciate it.”

It closes the loop. It signals that you value the relationship more than the argument. And it makes it more likely they’ll be willing to have conversations like this with you in the future.

The Bottom Line

You’re unlikely to change anyone’s mind over turkey. That’s not the goal.

The goal is to stay connected to people you care about while still being yourself. To speak honestly without torching relationships. To listen well enough that maybe - maybe - the other person walks away a little more open than they were before.

That’s the win.

Happy Thanksgiving.



