A few weeks ago I published an essay: White People Didn’t Invent Slavery. The West Ended It.

But I didn’t just want to theorize about miseducation - I wanted to verify it for myself.

So I went to UCLA - one of the top public universities in America - and asked students four questions about slavery:

When did it start?

Who started it?

How did Europeans get African slaves?

Who led the first global abolition movement?

The results were better than I feared, but worse than I’d hoped.

Over 25% thought slavery started in America or Europe. Most didn’t know that Africans sold other Africans to Europeans - they assumed Europeans conquered the continent primarily by force.



Only one student could name the British Empire as the leader of abolition.

I don’t blame them. I didn’t know these facts until a few years ago either.

The American education system simply doesn’t teach this. Instead - as one student revealed - social media is filling in the gap.

This is how a selective history creates a selective morality. When you only teach the sins, you create shame. When you hide the redemption, you breed resentment.

Here’s a 6-minute highlight (and lowlight) reel of my conversations:

