I Got A Death Threat In An LA Park

Crime, Homelessness, and Trump's Crackdown in D.C.
Kaizen Asiedu's avatar
Kaizen Asiedu
Aug 26, 2025
I've lived in LA for 11 years and watched our cities decay while we argue about everything except solutions. Here's what happened when I tried to just sit in a park, and why the real debate about Trump's DC federalization isn't what you think.


Sources & Data:

DC has maintained crime rates more than double the national average for decades, while LA's homelessness increased 73% from 2015-2023. Even with recent improvements, both cities face chronic issues that have worsened significantly over the past decade.

DC's Persistently High Crime Rate:

Council on Criminal Justice:

USAFacts (Official Government Data):

  • 2023: DC violent crime rate was 1,200 per 100,000 - 207.4% higher than the national average

  • If DC were a state, it would rank #1 in violent crime rate among all 50 states

NPR Analysis:

LA Homelessness - Massive Decade-Long Increase:

Neighborhood Data for Social Change (Academic Research):

  • 2015: 41,174 people experiencing homelessness in LA County

  • 2023: Peak of 71,320 people - 73% increase over the decade

LA Homeless Services Authority (Official Data):

  • 2025: 72,308 people experiencing homelessness (4% decrease from 2024)

  • Despite recent small decreases, still 75% higher than 2015 levels

LA Almanac:

  • 2025: Unsheltered homelessness decreased 9.5% from 2024 to 2025, but homeless families increased by 5.9%

What do you think? Drop a comment below.

