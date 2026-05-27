Clear Thinker

Clear Thinker

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Mary Katherine Parker's avatar
Mary Katherine Parker
2d

I prefer reading. Even when I watch videos or stream, I have closed captions enabled (well, in my defense, some of them ARE foreign languages!). While I can hear and parse what is being said without this aid, somehow, my brain appreciates the words more. I don't care for podcasts because of the same desire for words.

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Michael's avatar
Michael
2d

Thank you for keeping at this.

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