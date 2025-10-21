Understanding Socialist Zohran Mamdani's Appeal
The democratic socialist is about to be NYC's mayor, and this will help you see why.
Calling Zohran an antisemite won’t work.
Calling him a communist won’t work.
Nor will calling him a jihadist.
Attacking him makes his support stronger.
Despite disagreeing with socialism, I listened to several hours of long-form to understand his appeal.
If you want to understand, this will help you too.
This is part 1 of the video. Part 2, where I do a deep dive on how Zohran positions himself as the anti-Trump, dealt with accusations of stealing a rent controlled apartment, and stance on prostitution, is available for paid subscribers below.
