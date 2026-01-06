Clear Thinker

We Didn't Capture Maduro Because of Just Drugs or Oil

Trump isn't the first president to make a power play. He's the first to be honest about it.
Kaizen Asiedu's avatar
Kaizen Asiedu
Jan 06, 2026

It’s a sad feature of modern America that whenever we take action on the international stage, half the country assumes we’re the bad guys.

Meanwhile, China and Russia have zero qualms about doing everything they can to undermine us. Their power plays are subtle — often invisible to the average American. So when Trump responds to power plays with his own, people see it as unjustified authoritarian overreach.

It’s not. It’s exactly what every president should be doing: putting America’s interests first and securing our position in our own backyard.

Trump isn’t the first president to make a power play. He’s just the first to be honest about it.

I welcome it.

And evidently, the Venezuelan people do too.

Happy New Year everyone.

