Jan 25

Every school teacher of every level in the USA and beyond should have to read this essay, incorporate it in their teaching, and assign it to all the students capable of reading at this level. Just a superlative read.

Jan 25Edited

This is a great piece. When I was growing up in the 70's and 80's, most of this was understood. I was taught about the horrors of slavery in grade school and High School, but I was also taught about the courageous people, both black and white, who tried to end it, who tried to show their fellow humans how wrong and immoral the institution of slavery was, which could not have been easy in an environment where no one had ever known any other way. After college, this started to shift, and in the late 90's and 2000's I started to feel ashamed of being white, for what my country had done long before I was born. Thanks to the internet, I was reminded of all the things you outline above in the past 10 years or so but I hesitate to discuss it with my more "liberal" friends who think the founders were evil and we should do away with the constitution because it was written by white slaveholders. Amazing how people can't understand the environment those men were living in and what they were trying to do, despite their flaws and the strong push to keep things as they were (i.e. the slave trade was a fact of life for thousands of years before even they were born). Anyway, thanks for this and I wish more people would read and understand the real history of slavery and we could get back to the understanding that was there 40 years ago.

