A few weeks ago, Billie Eilish said America is “stolen land.”

I had some thoughts.

Tuesday night, Trump gave his State of the Union address.

At one point, he said: “If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support. The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

The Democrats sat.

Now look - politics is tribal. I get it. When the other team’s guy asks you to stand, you don’t stand.

But we used to be united on this point.

Here’s Bill Clinton in 1995:

“All Americans are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants… We are a nation of immigrants. But we are also a nation of laws. It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse of our immigration laws we have seen in recent years.”

Standing ovation. Democrats and Republicans.

That was 30 years ago. Same principle. Completely different reaction.

So what changed?

This is Gallup polling on pride in being American, broken down by party, from 2001 to 2025.

Now, pride means different things to different people. But at minimum, I think it’s a useful proxy for how positive you feel about the place you live.

A few things stand out:

Republican pride has stayed high across administrations—Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden, Trump again. Low variability. Consistently above 85%.

Democratic pride tells a different story. It started declining before Trump took office - you can see it dropping under Obama’s second term. Trump clearly accelerated it. But even under Biden, it only recovered to about 62% before crashing again to 36%.

So yes, part of this is Trump. But it’s not just Trump.

Now, I’m speculating here. But I’m speculating as someone who used to be on the left. I went to Harvard, was born in the Bronx, worked in tech, live in LA. I was immersed in progressive culture. So take this for what it’s worth.

Progressives are oriented toward change. That means they’re often more focused on what’s broken than what’s working. That’s not inherently bad - it’s how you improve things.

But there’s a difference between:

“I love my country and want it to be better”

Versus

My country is systemically racist, it’s built on slavery, and it’s on stolen land, so no one is here illegally

There is a difference between constructive criticism and destructive diatribes.

Something deeper is going on.

There’s a self-loathing that’s been festering on the American left.

A sense that America isn’t a community worth defending, and its very foundation is illegitimate.

That we aren’t the complex protagonists - we’re the antagonists.

A community that hates itself cannot thrive.

A community that sees itself as illegitimate won’t protect its citizens first.

Why would it? If America is just “stolen land,” then Americans aren’t a community—we’re occupiers.

That’s the logical endpoint of Billie Eilish’s framing.

That’s what’s underneath the refusal to stand.

I don’t think most Democrats believe that. Some have legitimate gripes with ICE. Others view it as the responsibility to resist Trump no matter what he says and does.

Honestly, I get it.

Trump antagonizes and provokes the Democrats any chance he gets.

One can feel that it’s justified, but it’s certainly not helpful.

But certain things should be about principles, not party. The Democrats lose nothing by affirming our civilization’s commitment to prioritizing our citizens.

And the gap between Bill Clinton’s standing ovation and Tuesday night’s silence tells you everything about where the party has drifted.

America isn’t just a piece of land. It’s a community.

The greatest community to ever exist.

It’s worth protecting.

And its citizens are worth prioritizing.