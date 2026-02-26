Clear Thinker

6d

I love your reasoned and balanced approach. I learn so much from your posts, thank you. Trump’s approach and style can be off-putting at times, but he’s so grounded in common sense and pragmatism. Seeing Mark Kelly sitting there and knowing what he (and others who served) said to our troops about defying unlawful orders, made me nauseated. I wore our Nations uniform for nearly 40 years and know the rules of engagement. They do too but are so deep in their hate for the USA. The left is trying to destroy “our community” and they don’t even see it. We have to remain the “United States” or we will dissolve into oblivion.

6d

It's not stolen land it's conquered land, taken from the previous conquerers of land; turn about is fair play.

