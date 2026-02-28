About a year ago, when Trump bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities, a friend called me and asked: “Why are we defending Israel?”

It was an innocent question. And it revealed a gap that I think a lot of Americans share - not because they’re dumb, but because the story we’re told is too small.

The real story isn’t America vs. Iran. It’s not even America vs. the Middle East.

It’s a global power reordering.

And once you see it, everything - Iran, Venezuela, Ukraine, the tariffs, even the Maduro arrest - starts to make sense as moves in the same game.

The board, not the pieces

Since at least 2014, the international order that emerged after World War II has been eroding.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was the most visible crack.

But the other cracks are invisible, and about information, not troops.

Russia’s documented interference in the 2016 US election was the clearest sign of information warfare.

China’s aggressive expansion in the South China Sea, its military buildup, its Belt and Road Initiative buying influence across Africa and Latin America - these aren’t isolated events.

They’re a coordinated strategy to displace American dominance.

Iran and Venezuela are their satellites.

Iran signed a 25-year strategic partnership with China in 2021. It’s one of China’s largest oil suppliers - a relationship that helps Beijing evade Western sanctions and energy dependency.

Iran also serves as China and Russia’s most useful destabilizer in the Middle East, funding Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, keeping the region volatile enough that America stays distracted and its allies stay nervous.

Venezuela plays a similar role in the Western Hemisphere. Iran used Venezuela - with Maduro’s cooperation - as a base for Quds Force operations, money laundering, sanctions evasion, and Hezbollah infrastructure.

China invested roughly $4.7 billion there. Russia provided military equipment and political cover. Together, they built an anti-American axis in America’s backyard.

When Trump arrested Maduro in January, it wasn’t random either.

It cut off Iran’s Western foothold, disrupted China’s investment, and sent a message to Tehran before the bombs fell.

Why Iran specifically

There are moral reasons to care about Iran. Plenty of them.

Iran is not a nation of radicals. It’s an ancient civilization with a democratic tradition, a sophisticated educated population, and a government that does not represent it.

The Islamic Republic has ruled for 47 years through suppression. In 2022, the protests that followed Mahsa Amini’s death showed the world how desperately Iranians want out.

Last year, the regime massacred an estimated 30,000 of its own citizens on Jan 8 and 9 alone, according to their own government. The exact number is unclear because they cut the internet.

These are people who have been begging for help.

But America, like any nation, ultimately acts on self-interest. And Iran threatens that in very concrete ways.

For over two decades, Iran has played nuclear poker with the world. The game works like this: enrich uranium closer and closer to weapons-grade, use that as leverage in negotiations, accept partial deals, then slowly reconstitute.

A nuclear Iran doesn’t just threaten Israel. It triggers proliferation across the region. Saudi Arabia has already said publicly: if Iran gets one, we have to get one.



The Islamic Republic makes peace impossible.

And they are trying to open a nuclear umbrella that destabilizes everything below it. Iran funds Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis now, without a bomb. With one, those proxy wars become untouchable.

Iran is not the Middle East

Iran’s government is not representative of the Arab world, or even the Muslim world.

When Iran retaliated against US strikes this morning by firing missiles at its neighbors - the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait - those weren’t random targets. They’re countries that host US military bases. But it’s worth noting what those countries actually are.

The UAE signed the Abraham Accords - Trump’s Middle Eastern peace deal from his first term. Dubai is a global economic hub that trades with Israel and does business with the West.

Saudi Arabia - which calls Iran “the head of the snake” - has been in active peace negotiations with Israel.

These are rationally self-interested governments that want stability, economic growth, and security.

Iran’s Islamic Republic, by contrast, is an ideological state whose official position includes “Death to America.” It’s not a rational economic actor seeking mutual benefit. I

It’s an extreme, ideological regime that has maintained its power through external enemies and internal suppression for nearly half a century.

These distinctions matter. Casting the entire region with one brush is how we end up confused about whose side we’re on.

The bigger question

None of this means the strikes were obviously right. There are serious counterarguments.

Regime change is extraordinarily risky, and the history of US-backed transitions in the region is not encouraging. But even here, nuance is required - because not every intervention becomes a disaster.

In 1991, we struck Iraq in the Gulf War.

Nobody calls that a disaster.

A decade later, we struck Iraq again - and then we stayed.

That’s the disaster. The issue was never the intervention.

The issue was the occupation.

Iran is not Iraq. And strikes are not boots on the ground.

And the argument that we should stay out because this isn’t our problem misunderstands how geopolitics works.

We’re in a power struggle, and the question is whether America engages on its own terms, or waits until we’re in checkmate.

In the best case, this isn’t a war at all.

It’s a military strike that accelerates what the Iranian people have already been fighting for - the end of a regime that doesn’t represent them, without occupation or nation building.

In the worst case, it escalates. But given how crippled Iran’s military is, how isolated the Islamic Republic is from its own neighbors, and how clearly China and Russia have signaled they won’t fight for Tehran - a world war is unlikely.

Even a full regional war is unlikely.

Reasonable people can disagree about whether this was the right call. That’s a legitimate debate.

But “are you pro-war or anti-war” isn’t that debate.

It’s a shortcut that helps people feel righteous without understanding anything.

The real questions are harder:

Was this the right moment? Were peaceful options exhausted? What comes after?

I don’t think my job here is to tell you what to think. It’s to make sure that whatever you think, you actually understand what’s happening - and why.

Because we can’t get to the right answer if we don’t even know what game is being played.