Why We Can’t Talk About Black Crime Statistics

Black people commit violent crimes at higher rates - per capita - than any other group in America.

When Charlie Kirk stated this fact, the response mixed some valid fact-checking with character attacks and deflection.

I break down what Kirk got wrong, what his critics got wrong, and why we can’t solve problems we refuse to honestly discuss.

The real issue isn’t the statistics - it’s how we’ve made productive conversation impossible.

When black Americans are murdered at 7x the rate of whites (mostly by other black people), deflecting from data isn’t helping anyone. We can acknowledge both systemic injustices and community responsibility - but only if we stop treating FBI statistics as hate speech.

