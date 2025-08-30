Clear Thinker
I created a solution to media bias.
And I wanted you to be one of the first to hear about it.
Aug 30
•
Kaizen Asiedu
122
25
3:03
I Got A Death Threat In An LA Park
Crime, Homelessness, and Trump's Crackdown in D.C.
Aug 26
•
Kaizen Asiedu
199
38
11:28
Why We Can’t Talk About Black Crime Statistics
A response to the viral debate over Charlie Kirk’s crime statistics claims
Aug 13
•
Kaizen Asiedu
390
59
15:47
White People Didn't Invent Slavery
Morality Is Not A Matter Of Melanin
Aug 11
•
Kaizen Asiedu
492
60
3:27
The Sydney Sweeney outrage and the logical fallacies behind it. [audio fixed]
This is a repost - the original had audio issues. I tried to correct them but the volume still dips a little. Sorry about this - I value your inbox and…
Aug 5
•
Kaizen Asiedu
244
44
12:37
July 2025
Epstein: Cover-Up or Just a Letdown? (Unfiltered Thoughts)
A nuanced look at the Epstein files, the "client list", and what we can actually expect from this administration.
Jul 15
•
Kaizen Asiedu
112
3
18:01
June 2025
Iran, Israel, & the Iron Dice Of War
How Cognitive Bias Blinds Us In War—And In Life
Jun 28
•
Kaizen Asiedu
36
The LA Anti-ICE Riots Were A Missed Opportunity For America
How the Illegal Immigration Debate Distracts Us With Sides, Not Solutions
Jun 18
•
Kaizen Asiedu
51
30
Elon and Trump Are Beefing
Here's What You Need To Know
Jun 5
104
15
3:54
Kaizen: Unfiltered this Wednesday at 5pm PT
I’m hosting a private Zoom hangout for my paid subscribers (you!) this Wednesday at 5pm PT.
Jun 3
•
Kaizen Asiedu
11
May 2025
Jamie Foxx asked me: "Is Hate Speech, Free Speech"?
A Lesson In Critical Thinking
May 31
•
Kaizen Asiedu
46
8
How to not take things personally
This is the cost of being courageous.
May 21
•
Kaizen Asiedu
34
14
