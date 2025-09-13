Clear Thinker

Charlie Kirk's Death & The Normalization Of Violence

Social Media Is Eroding Our Basic Humanity
Kaizen Asiedu's avatar
Kaizen Asiedu
Sep 13, 2025
44
59
Share
Transcript

Three days ago, Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a college campus.

Today, people are celebrating his death.

They don’t realize that the assassin’s bullet wasn’t just aimed at Charlie.

It was aimed at civilization itself.

This isn’t just about politics anymore. This is about how algorithmic echo chambers have radicalized us to the point where we’ve become disconnected from each other and basic humanity.

If you’re tired of the tribalism and want to be part of building bridges instead of burning them, Clear Thinker Academy is a community of people committed to truth over tribal loyalty.

It’s a sane space where we learn the tools to spot bias and find the courage to call it out. Learn more at ClearThinkerAcademy.com

