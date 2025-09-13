Charlie Kirk's Death & The Normalization Of Violence

Three days ago, Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a college campus.

Today, people are celebrating his death.

They don’t realize that the assassin’s bullet wasn’t just aimed at Charlie.

It was aimed at civilization itself.

This isn’t just about politics anymore. This is about how algorithmic echo chambers have radicalized us to the point where we’ve become disconnected from each other and basic humanity.

