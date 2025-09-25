Speech Is Not Violence

I just returned from Charlie Kirk’s memorial, and I want to share something with you.

Now, about why I think we’re here in the first place...

Part of the answer lies in the breakdown of language itself - facilitated by social media.

When “fascist” can mean anything from Hitler to someone who disagrees with you, when we operate on a political spectrum but pretend everything is binary, when words become tribal weapons instead of tools for understanding - we create the conditions where speech gets conflated with violence.

This isn’t just an academic problem. It’s getting people killed.

The solution starts with precision. Let’s practice it together.

Key insights in this video:

Why social media gave fringe minorities the power to redefine language for everyone

The FIRE study showing 36-37% of both far-left AND far-right college students support violence against speakers

How the political spectrum actually works (hint: a 20 isn’t a 100, even if they’re on the same side)

My real-time example from Jubilee of demanding precision in heated conversations

